Koo Undertakes ‘India Spiritual Journey’ Campaign to digitally connect spiritual centers with devotees

A Koo Spokesperson said, “As a land rich in ancient cultures and traditions, India is home to centuries-old temples where devotees seek solace. Through this campaign, our aim has been to create a spiritual social network where serious discussions are heard. By being ‘digitally available’ through social media, temples and spiritual centers can now engage and interact seamlessly with devotees. Over time, Koo has developed a strong spiritual community where users can express and share their thoughts through pictures, videos and text related to spirituality or provide motivational quotes. As a multi-lingual platform which democratizes the voice of India, we are confident that this campaign will go a long way in enabling both temples and devotees to participate in the digital transformation which is re-shaping the world.”