Kottappalli Prabhakaran 2.0: A BGMI ad film for the ages

The film recreates the iconic "Pennukaanal" scene from the superhit movie Sandesham.
The popular online multiplayer game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has released its first ad film in Malayalam, recreating the iconic "Pennukaanal" scene from the superhit movie Sandesham.
Not only does the ad recreate the set and the shots exactly, but it goes one step ahead - the film was directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of Sandesham director Sathyan Anthikad while actor Dhyan Sreenivasan takes over the role of Kottappalli Prabhakaran, portrayed by his father, the legendary Malayalam film actor Sreenivasan, in the original film.
Maitri Advertising, Kochi created this ad for Krafton, the company that owns BGMI. Maitri Advertising is also the only independent advertising agency to win the Grand Prix, the highest honour in the Indian advertising industry.
The ad film has already garnered over 3 million views and tens of thousands of comments across platforms.
