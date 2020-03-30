Kraftshala announces free training sessions for professionals and B-school students

As India enters the 21-day lockdown period with no sign of abating anytime soon, Kraftshala, India’s largest online marketing and sales training platform, announced a series of free, open-for-all learning sessions throughout the next 2 months. These marketing sessions provide an opportunity to working professionals and students to up-skill themselves and make a good use of this time.
These interactive sessions will be taken up by experts from Kraftshala, Uber, Unilever, Swiggy and more. They will span the key areas of marketing relevant in today’s age, including creating brand strategy and communication, running programmatic ads, managing influencer campaigns, How to use digital across the marketing funnel etc.
“A time when businesses are stuck, is not necessarily a time when a career has to be stuck. We have opened our platform for professionals and students who are ready to convert this crisis into an opportunity. Every Tuesday at 7pm for the next 2 months, we will conduct free training sessions for thousands of young professionals to help them develop a fantastic marketing career,” said Varun Satia, Founder and CEO, Kraftshala.
People can register on Kraftshala website to get access to all 8 sessions which will be available to them every Tuesday at 7 PM.
“I have always been amazed to see how open the Kraftshala team is about sharing its knowledge and resources with the wider community. To any student, these will be pieces of invaluable advice /insights which would not only give them a head-start but will go a long way in their career. Most online learning platforms would demand a paid subscription for this level of knowledge sharing,” said Kshitiz Gupta, associate, brand marketing at a leading E-commerce brand
