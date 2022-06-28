KuCoin launches #ThinkBeforeYouInvest Education Series

The campaign also ensures the safety and security of millions of users worldwide.
As an international exchange that enjoys great popularity worldwide, KuCoin has earned users the honorary title of "People's Exchange" for its wide range of professional products, teams, and services. The #ThinkBeforeYouInvest education series by KuCoin, will help users to get more industry safety education.
Keeping in mind the needs of the new crypto investors entering the market daily, KuCoin’s #ThinkBeforeYouInvest raises awareness about investing responsibly in digital assets. The campaign also ensures the safety and security of millions of users worldwide.
The cryptocurrency market is considered a highly lucrative one by many newbies. Still, grave challenges could hold crypto investors back from truly reaping the rewards for their efforts here. The following concerns drive the need for an educational campaign such as KuCoin’s #ThinkBeforeYouInvest:
Highly Volatile Market Conditions
Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and while the volatility can offer scope for earning high rewards, it also makes digital assets highly risky to invest in. We at KuCoin believe that the increased risk associated with cryptocurrencies can be mitigated when investors are empowered with the right information. Our educational series will make you aware of how to navigate the crypto market through times of high volatility, uncertainty, and potential downturns.
Attractive Ground for Scammers
As an industry with very little control or oversight from regulators in most parts of the world and a low cost of frauds, the crypto market experiences a fair share of scams. In this industry, common scams include fake ICOs, fake airdrops, cloned websites, advertising scams, DNS attacks, phishing emails, phony customer service and admins, fake exchanges and applications, etc. Many criminals take advantage of this psychology among crypto investors to use high returns as bait to conduct illegal and criminal activities such as fraud and pyramid schemes.
Risk Management Psychology
Over the years, the crypto market has seen several ups and downs. Downturns and market crashes have deterred many investors and caused them to sell off their holdings. However, in doing so, they have incurred steep losses on their total investments.
While several experts caution against such trading strategies, there is an urgent need to educate crypto investors to imbibe effective risk management psychology instead of experiencing severe losses and getting scared of the market.
Responsible Trading Strategies
One of the biggest problems crypto investors face is a lack of adequate knowledge to make their own decisions. The temptation to indulge in herd mentality can impact the extent of profits you make by preventing you from realizing your true potential.
Instead of indulging in crowdsourced trading strategies, this campaign by crypto exchange KuCoin will give you the knowledge to undertake a more responsible approach to trading in the crypto market.
The Importance of Safety and Security
Staying safe as an investor in the crypto market goes beyond protecting yourself from falling into the traps of scammers. KuCoin’s campaign will also give the audience insights on various other aspects of safety and security, including but not limited to:
· Handling your trading account and crypto wallets safely.
· Trading, investing, and securely managing your crypto assets.
· How to choose good quality and reliable projects to invest in
· How to control your exposure to risk, especially in a bear market
· How to make the most of spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading in varied market conditions