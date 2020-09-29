Kuku FM partners with Shemaroo to offer exclusive content for users

The podcasting platform and the popular Hindi entertainment channel have joined hands to offer content to Kuku FM’s users.
India’s emerging podcasting platform Kuku FM, and the well renowned Hindi language entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. are partnering to provide exclusive content on their platform. Through this partnership, Kuku FM is diversifying audio content options for its users, while giving them an opportunity to enjoy Shemaroo TV’s popular and entertaining content in audio form. As an entertainment industry leader, Shemaroo has produced content in diverse genres over the years.
Shemaroo’s channel on the platform includes content that covers spiritual discourses from famous gurus like Gauranga Prabhu, Om Swami, Radhanath Swami and a 19-episode, 8+ hours long audio version of the sacred Hindu religious book Bhagwad Gita in Hindi. Further to this, it boasts of other great collections wherein users can begin their mornings through calming audios such as chants, mantras, Morning Aarti, and Hanuman Chaalisa among others.
Indians are increasingly taking to audio-based services and platforms such as Kuku FM’s podcasting station, owing to the ample time that is available ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. Be it ‘work from home’ or adherence to social distancing norms, users are now pursuing other interests and enriching their lives. They are listening to self-help, motivational and spiritual lessons, beyond the usual entertainment genre. Shemaroo wants its content to reach a wider audience, especially with podcasting services reaching every nook and corner of the country.
Kuku FM is working towards democratizing its content for Indian users. Their content is now available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bangla. The regional language content space is undergoing a boom, with several content providers queuing up to gain a lion’s share of the market. Vernacular podcasts are attracting listeners even from tier III & IV towns and rural India, as they are showing interest to explore fresh content.
Speaking on the partnerships, Lal Chand Bisu, CEO and Co-Founder of Kuku FM said, “We are delighted to have partnered with Shemaroo, in bringing their content onboard our platform. Our users are thirsting for content that can bring calm and balance to their lives in tough times such as these and Shemaroo’s efforts are in line with our idea of providing good quality and affordable services to our consumers.”
Kuku FM has collections in over 15+ genres, from which users can pick their content covering spirituality, Hinduism, education, cinema, love, meditation, and a whole host of other streams. Shemaroo will have regular uploads on the platform for users so that they enjoy the vast variety of content they produce.
(We got this information in a press release).