Kuku FM partners with Shemaroo to offer exclusive content for users

Indians are increasingly taking to audio-based services and platforms such as Kuku FM’s podcasting station, owing to the ample time that is available ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. Be it ‘work from home’ or adherence to social distancing norms, users are now pursuing other interests and enriching their lives. They are listening to self-help, motivational and spiritual lessons, beyond the usual entertainment genre. Shemaroo wants its content to reach a wider audience, especially with podcasting services reaching every nook and corner of the country.