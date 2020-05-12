Kunal Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha launch The Wishing Factory's #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign

“I asked Partth (founder of The Wishing Factory) to share some photos of patients getting the blood transfusion and what struck me most, was an image of a child staring at his overturned blood bag, while waiting for it to empty. This image was playing in my head and when Saurabh, one of our young creatives, suggested using the device of a upside down picture to create disruption, the two images just clicked together. The ‘ulta’ image to represent the life-saving importance of transfusions, where blood bags are turned ‘ulta’, became the core idea behind our #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign and we are glad that it is raising awareness and funds for Thalassemia warriors,” says Sohan Shah, co-founder of Siriti, the agency responsible for the campaign.