Kyoorius & ZEE Band together to GiveBack 50% of entry fees at the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2024

"We're proud to continue our support for the Kyoorius Creative Awards and its newly launched ‘GiveBack’ initiative, building upon our longstanding commitment to fostering creativity and supporting the advertising fraternity. Through this bold initiative, we intend to empower every entrant, ensuring that their efforts are valued, regardless of the outcome. At ZEE, we've always championed the cause of the creative ecosystem and this initiative aligns perfectly with our ethos of nurturing creativity, innovation and inclusivity.” added Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE