Lakmé Academy announces Ananya Panday as Brand Ambassador

Pooja Mukundan, brand head, Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech, said, “We are delighted to bring Ananya Panday on board as the Brand Ambassador for Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech. Ananya has been a brilliant student all through her academic life and decided to follow her dreams of making it big in Bollywood. Similarly, Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech believes in upskilling and beautifying the futures of millions of aspirants with rewarding careers in the beauty, hair and skin segment. The students who have trained with us have been placed with the best brands in the industry or have gone on to become entrepreneurs, and we hope to keep introducing and giving opportunities to new talent.”