LaLiga and Galaxy Racer to form a joint venture

The deal will help LaLiga to speak to younger audiences meaningfully, through content creation and a crossover focus on gaming and esports, as well as new consumer products - from apparel to collectibles - and a wide range of activations ushering in a new way of thinking for the world of football and sport.

A key strength of the agreement is the creation of a production studio for the JV. The studio will harness Galaxy Racer’s extensive experience in licensing, product development and content generation, production and broadcasting in a region seen as one of the fastest growing territories in the business of sport thanks to a major pipeline of investments in areas such as golf, boxing, F1 and horse racing in recent years, as well as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which is set to take place later this year.

Based in the UAE, the JV will feature a team of around 20 people dedicated to developing the brand and securing new business opportunities, with a five-person board of directors including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maite Ventura. Luis Cardenas, Commercial Director for LaLiga MENA, will be chief commercial officer (CCO).

The JV will work in coordination with the league’s delegates based in Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, KSA, Turkey, Israel, India and the UAE, a key component for the regional growth.