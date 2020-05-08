LaLiga engages in numerous ways with societies globally during the Covid-19 crisis

In India, LaLiga Football Schools are providing e-training to kids during the lockdown.
The Covid-19 crisis has forced the postponement of sporting leagues globally and unprecedented scenes are witnessed worldwide. Despite the postponement of the competition, LaLiga has maintained its commitment not only to football but to societal development, leading several high-profile solidarity actions during the confinement period in Spain, in addition to coordinating and promoting those of others. Under the global ‘LaLiga se juega en casa’ strategy (‘LaLiga is played at home,’ in English), over €1.2 million has been raised for the acquisition of medical equipment, among other things. Among the most innovative and followed actions were the macro charity music concert LaLiga Santander Fest, eSports tournament LaLiga Santander Challenge and the Kick Covid FIFA20 tournament to raise funds for feeding America during the pandemic.
Furthermore, LaLiga’s focus during the COVID-19 crisis has not been limited to actions for huge audiences, however, focusing also on those most affected by the outbreak and those already taking part in the ongoing sporting and social projects worldwide. Some of these projects are: social and sporting projects for youth development, permanent academies, the creation of socio-educational schools, projects for instilling values, social intervention projects, local scouting projects with high performance visits to Spain, collaborations with national teams, projects to train coaches and managers, annual Spanish Academies Meetings, and MoUs with national leagues and federations.
LaLiga’s historic grassroots football development programme in India, LaLiga Football Schools is also providing e-training to kids during the lockdown in India. LaLiga along with India On Track is organising 60 sessions a week and so far over 1500 kids have already attended the programme from 8 cities across India. This initiative is part of the global project taken up by LaLiga Sports Projects Department called LaLiga at Home.
LaLiga Football Schools aims to bring the passion for the sport into the homes of all its students during the COVID-19 pandemic. LaLiga coaches are communicating digitally with the students via various training modules which includes physical, mental and skill development. The programme has been further expanded to include children who may not be enrolled in the on-ground centres and has made training available to any interested child aged between 5-18 years. These children can attend a free trial session, and participate in a group or individual session with international coaches, for a small fee. The enrollment is now open to all students, who can visit http://llfsathome.com/ for more information.
With all these initiatives, LaLiga has contributed significantly to societal development around the world, under the slogan “We have an obligation to give back to society what society has given us.” For LaLiga, the values of football is the ideal means of building a better world and, as a result it has put its influence and experience at the service of society during such difficult times.
Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said “As people all over the globe pledged to fight the pandemic, LaLiga is committed to contributing towards the society through its various initiatives during an unprecedented period of difficulty and uncertainty. In India, we are communicating digitally with our students at Laliga Football schools that have seen more than 1500 students so far who are being upskilled via various training modules that aim to bring the passion for the sport into their homes during such difficult times. We hope that these initiatives help us engage and expand our fan base to a much larger and diverse audience and help us spread the joy of football”
LaLiga has contributed significantly to societal development through football around the world. Since September 2015, LaLiga has run around 313 projects globally along with training 200,000 children and 20,000 coaches by 645 LaLiga coaches. Additionally, LaLiga has created 284 socio-educational schools and signed 32 MoUs with leagues & federations in more than 26 countries, offering the perfect breeding ground for the proliferation of even more sporting and social projects in the future.
