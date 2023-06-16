Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1

On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’

Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”