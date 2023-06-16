Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1

Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom completes 52 handcrafted Episodes.
The Lallantop, a leading digital media platform announced the successful airing of the 52nd episode of its highly acclaimed weekly show, "Guest in the Newsroom." This milestone marks a year of captivating and insightful conversations with 52 distinguished guests from various fields, making it a powerful series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
"Guest in the Newsroom" has revolutionized the interview format by offering a more inclusive and diverse experience for viewers. Recognizing that people yearn to learn more about the different personalities beyond their star persona, the show followed its famed RRR format, keeping the show real, raw and relatable with a long format, uninhibited, lounge like discussion platform fostering a sense of community among viewers.
From thought-provoking conversation with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to insightful conversations with Indian Forensic Pathologist Dr TD Dogra, the show has consistently delivered quality content that sparks intellectual curiosity.
On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’
Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”