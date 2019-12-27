Laqshya Media exhibits Unacademy 'Let's Crack It' campaign

Naresh Bhandari, COO, OMI, Laqshya Media, said, "Unacademy is a very noble concept connecting learners to educators instantly. Their campaign stands for this value and the belief that they are part of this journey with the students. The messaging ‘Let’s Crack It' beautifully stresses the word ‘Let’s’ to assure this to every learner. We are extremely happy to have worked with them for this campaign. It was their first time on OOH and we had to ensure them the best of noticeability. Am glad the team could deliver the campaign’s much needed OTS. The creative looks great on OOH and the messaging is just apt for the outdoor scenario. The campaign buzz is around and a 3 - week duration would ensure that it stays with the TG for long."