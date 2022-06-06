Book on Pradeep Guha launched

Launch of ‘Pradeep Guha The Legend I Know,’ a book commemorating the memory of the media and advertising legend was launched at an elegant event held at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy and Recreation Club, in Mumbai, on June 5. The event also ushered in Guha’s 70th birthday on June 6. The book carries short eloquent writeups focusing on the memories of interactions between Guha and celebrities and head honchos from media, advertising, and cinema. It also has some of Guha’s school and college friends sharing little known insights about and events from Guha’s life as a rookie.