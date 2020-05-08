Lavazza India launches “#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza” campaign for Indian corporates

“Coffee has been the epitome of both socialization and productivity for the longest time; especially with the ongoing lockdown, we surely do tend to miss those much-awaited moments with our colleagues and loved ones over a cup of coffee. In fact, even our “Productively Brew-ding” survey found that 49% of the millennial workforce are missing their morning coffee with their colleagues. With the “#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza” campaign, we aim to extend our prowess to help create those perfect coffee moments for the attendees of these sessions, even while they are at home, and with the perfect cuppa joe made the right way. Our notion behind this activity is to not only help employees connect over coffee, but also to encourage them to learn the elements involved in the art of making Barista-style cup of coffee and recreate it in their homes and unleash their inner Baristas”, said Rachna Anbumani - VP - Marketing, Lavazza India