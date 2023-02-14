Lavie's AR Filter brings the ultimate Valentine's Day Experience

The Lavie AR filter will help users create the perfect style for their perfect date.
Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, in all its forms, and Lavie, a brand curating high-quality trendy and colorful handbags is introducing a new and exciting way to celebrate love. For the first time, the brand has launched an AR filter page, allowing customers to tryon different bags virtually and select the perfect accessory for their Valentine's Day ensemble.Lavie unceasingly pushes the boundaries of digital innovation to enhance the luxury experience for its customers. This time, Lavie has conceptualized and created the AR Filter in line with the theme of love.
The Lavie AR filter will help users create the perfect style for their perfect date. Customers can pick different types of bags for different occasions in accordance with their ensemble. For instance, users can select a Caro Di Flap bag with their night attire and or Glossy Shelly satchel for their day ensemble. There are three color options of the same bag, a tab with a Lavie bag and an array of texts to choose from which allows users to select the text relating to their Valentine’s Day plan.
Ayush Tainwala, CEO of Lavie comments on the launch “We always strive to bring innovative ideas to life and with Valentine's Day around the corner, we felt it was a perfect way to combine fun and romance with style. Lavie has pivoted towards the digital era, catering to the needs of fashion-conscious and free-spirited women. Experiential Retailing is the new age saga and we would like to be ahead in all its expansion. Besides, we’ve always aimed at providing the best for our customers and this fascinating initiative is one step towards achieving our goal. Consumers have the option of browsing through multiple options virtually with just one click. The real-time customer experience will definitely strengthen the retail connection between our brand and our consumers; a transformative step on how India will shop in the near future.”
Lavie has always been known for being a company that is driven by technology and innovation. It has implemented SAP, Unicommerce, Triversity, and Shopify, among others. Lavie is also a brand that invests heavily on marketing with an annual goal of getting closer to the audience with every step.
