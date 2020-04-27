Leadership Lessons from the midst of a pandemic by Premkumar Iyer, National Operations Head, Gozoop

Get yourself in order first.

In times of war, when two armies faced each other on the battlefield, one of the key tactics deployed was to identify the commanding officer and take him out. Troops without a leader to give them direction are easy to defeat because they tend to run in different directions at the same time.

So, the most important thing for any leader during a crisis is to get a hold of him/herself. Remember your troops need you to lead the charge, so you need to be at your very best. First things first, take some time off to realign yourself. A daily schedule with time chalked out for activities such as exercise, meditation and even family time can go a long way in helping you keep your calm in the storm. A little time to focus on yourself can help you stay anchored and address every situation with equanimity.