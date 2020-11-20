Leading full-stack e-commerce enabler ANS Commerce onboards Bikanervala onto its platform

The association is aimed at expanding the burgeoning brand’s portfolio and offering a wide array of best-in-class services under a single umbrella.
Underlining its commitment to offer world-class tech-enabled services, full-stack e-commerce enabler ANS Commerce has onboarded leading FMCG brand Bikanervala onto its platform. With this, ANS Commerce aims to further strengthen its position in Food and FMCG segment.
ANS Commerce is happy to power https://www.bikanervalaonline.com/. The FMCG brand will gain unrestricted access to ANS Commerce’s tech-powered e-commerce solution which comes with pre-integrated payment gateways, omni-channel delivery and real-time inventory sync. Through this association, Bikanervala will be able to feature its products on ANS Commerce’s brandstore, giving the FMCG giant a digital platform and a wider reach.
Speaking on the new development, Amit Monga, Co-Founder of ANS Commerce said, “Brands can find it challenging to avail all the services that help them manage their business under one roof. ANS Commerce has created Kartify, an international standard tech platform to serve brands in India. We are delighted to onboard a distinguished brand like Bikanervala which will be gaining full access to our platform to scale their business. We will be coming up with more such associations soon.”
Adding to this, Nishant Anand, Marketing Manager of Bikanervala said, “We are thrilled to be associated with ANS Commerce. Their premium brand store services will provide us with an exclusive platform to feature our products and will assist in helping us reach a wider audience. We look forward to a lasting relationship.”
Aiming to address the pain points of brands with added flexibility in its services, ANS Commerce has added 40 clients over the past 6 months. In order to cater over 150 partner brands by the end of FY21 they are looking to expand their warehousing footprint also in more locations.
(We got this information in a press release).