Leave a legacy, not a carbon footprint

Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “’We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children’ - This undeniable truth needs to push us all to act. World leaders have made new commitments to slowdown the climate clock at the COP26 Summit but the targets will be achievable only if all stakeholders act responsibly and collectively. At CNBC-TV18, we have curated content and conversations highlighting the need for change and provided a platform to exchange notes on best practices to create a cleaner and greener business playbook. This campaign is our latest effort to amplify what models & champions the change.”