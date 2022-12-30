Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma set to reveal unheard-of stories from his iconic show

Rajat Sharma recently shared on his instagram handle an incident that happened when he went to Ahmedabad to invite then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He shared another incident when Shah Rukh Khan told him "sir, I hate you!" on meeting him at the Delhi Airport, a few days post the release of the movie Baazigar. Rajat Sharma will reveal this and much more, on the special show 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat' that is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, December 31 at 10pm.