Lenskart unveils a series of live sessions in association with the most reputed eye experts

Kicking off this Sunday i.e. 17thMay at 4:30 PM (IST), Lenskart will host its first ever live session with Dr. Anita Sethi.
Lenskart, the leading Omni Channel destination for eyewear in India, announced its Customer centric campaign “Eye Care Conversations with Eye Experts". In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, venturing out has been restricted to essential commodities and staying-in has ultimately led to excessive screen-time owing to our increased dependency on laptops, mobile phones and TVs at homes for both work and leisure. As part of the move, the brand will host live sessions with experts on the significance of eye care during these unprecedented times.
This commitment comes as part of Lenskart's mission to spread awareness about eye care in our everyday lives. A list of acclaimed experts and doctors from renowned hospitals have joined in this mammoth effort to bring focus and attention to this issue. Kicking off this Sunday i.e. 17thMay at 4:30 PM (IST), Lenskart will host its first ever live session with Dr. Anita Sethi, Director & HOD, Dept. of Ophthalmology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon on its Instagram handle. The audience can also submit their queries that will be responded to, by the eye expert during the session.
Lenskart has emerged as a one stop omni-channel destination for eyewear and is devoted to pushing the envelope in the Vision space and eyewear sector through its thoughtful campaigns. The series will ultimately serve to create awareness and empower people with the right information, and debunk all myths that abound. This is yet another attempt by Lenskart to cater to the dynamic needs of its customers and abide by its unwavering commitment to eye care in India.
(We got the information from a press release.)