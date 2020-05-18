Lenskart unveils a series of live sessions in association with the most reputed eye experts

This commitment comes as part of Lenskart's mission to spread awareness about eye care in our everyday lives. A list of acclaimed experts and doctors from renowned hospitals have joined in this mammoth effort to bring focus and attention to this issue. Kicking off this Sunday i.e. 17thMay at 4:30 PM (IST), Lenskart will host its first ever live session with Dr. Anita Sethi, Director & HOD, Dept. of Ophthalmology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon on its Instagram handle. The audience can also submit their queries that will be responded to, by the eye expert during the session.