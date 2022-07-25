LG India's Programmatic Mobile Ad leverages AR & colour detection technology to promote refrigerator

The ad detects a green object in their environment, thereafter unveiling the refrigerator.
Indian summers often pose a threat to the freshness of fruits and vegetables. Leading consumer durable brand LG India, wanted to ensure users that their food would remain fresh with its refrigerator – InstaView Door-in-Door, with a unique campaign that generates awareness about the product’s features.
“We needed a mobile ad that would help us communicate the key USP of the refrigerator – keep food farm fresh. Green is often associated with freshness, and mCanvas proposed a highly innovative ad concept that helped us drive home the message effectively,” commented Ajay Kumar Sharma, marketing head - home appliances and room air conditioners
mCanvas ran the programmatic ad across premium mobile websites, reaching over 7.3 MN users across the country. Encouraging them to switch on their phone camera and search for a green object in their environment, the campaign then unveiled the InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator. The interaction was powered by augmented reality and colour detection technology. The CTA ‘Know More’ on the closing screen directed users to the brand’s landing page for more information on the refrigerator.
Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, shares, “With omnichannel strategies taking centre stage, now more than ever, LG's new Door-in-Door Refrigerator campaign brings forth an innovative user experience - helping drive heightened awareness in the long run. With advertising dollars being spent with more intent and purpose today, embracing a programmatic, data-driven approach helped us personalize and deliver the ad experience to audience at the right time and in the right context, resulting in increased user engagement and performance.”
The ad witnessed >4.5X higher engagement rate, with users spending over 8 seconds on an average engaging with the ad. By enabling users to play an active role in the ad experience, the interactive element in the ad helped boost user engagement which helped achieve good results.
“With InstaView Door-in-Door, LG India has created yet another powerful refrigerator. In order to fully represent its power, we deployed our engagement solution and integrated powerful technology such as augmented reality and colour detection, to provide the audience with an immersive ad experience,” concluded Banya Saikia, Regional Head – Ad Sales (North), mCanvas
(We got this information in a press release).