LG India's Programmatic Mobile Ad leverages AR & colour detection technology to promote refrigerator

mCanvas ran the programmatic ad across premium mobile websites, reaching over 7.3 MN users across the country. Encouraging them to switch on their phone camera and search for a green object in their environment, the campaign then unveiled the InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator. The interaction was powered by augmented reality and colour detection technology. The CTA ‘Know More’ on the closing screen directed users to the brand’s landing page for more information on the refrigerator.