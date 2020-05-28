LGBTQ- focused streaming service EORTV launches website on OTT Platform

Renowned industry veteran, Deepak Pandey started his career as a cinematographer in the Indian television industry. In his extensive career of 20 years, he has earned many awards for shows like Prithviraj Chauhan, Saraswati Chandra, Mahadev, Ashoka, Veer Shivaji, Bepanaah, Jhasi ki Rani, Shobha Somnath Ki, Humsafars, Qubool Hai,Tanhaiyaan and many more. He has also been the cinematographer for films like Pink Mirror, Yours Emotionally and Baat Ban Gayi. Being an exceptional cinematographer, he has always wanted to tell stories and his first directorial debut was ‘I love US’ which was released on Footlooze Youtube channel. The series gained 150 million views. Other series that he directed include a biopic on Indian Defence Officers, ‘Shaurya’ which aired on Sony LIV, The Bull of Dalal Street, Halala, Paanchali, Singardaan, #Metoo, Dance Bar, Tadap and many more for Ullu channel. He was awarded the best director for the series, Halala. He plays a vital role in establishing the series and is known to experiment in his craft while exploring new technologies in the market.