Liberty Shoes initiates campaign to support #AtmaNirbharBharat

Novel Coronavirus has become a global pandemic and therefore it is essential for the nation to step up and contribute to this nationwide fight against COVID 19 with the thought of going vocal for local. Team Liberty Shoes have taken an online initiative to reach out to the masses.In context to #AtmaNirbharBharat, they have launched a video and made an appeal to each one of us to use country-made products.What Mahatma Gandhi saw before an Independent India is what Liberty has been contributing to since 1954 to strengthen the roots of our nation.
“Liberty shoes is a seven-decade-old, well-known name in the footwear industry. Liberty was established with the vision to free the ‘untouchables’ of India and to liberate Indians from the stranglehold of foreign brands since the olden times. We always believed in a self-reliant, self-sufficient Nation” said Mr. Anupam Bansal Executive Director Retail Liberty Shoes.
The time has come for each one of us to take a pledge to strengthen the roots of our #AtmaNirbharBharat.
(We got this information from a press release.)