Liberty Shoes initiates campaign to support #AtmaNirbharBharat

Novel Coronavirus has become a global pandemic and therefore it is essential for the nation to step up and contribute to this nationwide fight against COVID 19 with the thought of going vocal for local. Team Liberty Shoes have taken an online initiative to reach out to the masses.In context to #AtmaNirbharBharat, they have launched a video and made an appeal to each one of us to use country-made products.What Mahatma Gandhi saw before an Independent India is what Liberty has been contributing to since 1954 to strengthen the roots of our nation.