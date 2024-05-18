Liberty Shoes' sub-brand Leap7x unveils CGI campaign for its latest sneakers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign transcends traditional advertising boundaries, offers a captivating visual experience, and engages viewers.
Liberty Shoes' sub-brand, Leap7x, launched its latest product of sneakers crafted for the Gen Z and millennial demographics. It also unveiled a CGI campaign for the same.
In response to the rising trend of sneaker culture among the youth, Leap7x introduced an athleisure product line that blends style and comfort, prioritising the evolving preferences of today's audience.
The approach not only showcases the design and quality of Leap7x sneakers but also resonates with the digital-savvy consumer base that values creativity and authenticity.
“By embracing this forward-thinking strategy, Leap7x reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the realm of athleisure footwear, poised to inspire and influence the next generation of trendsetters”, says Barun Prabhakar, marketing head, Liberty Shoes.