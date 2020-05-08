Lightstream releases an all-new branded medical drama series, EMERGENCY

Also, partnered with India Gate Foods for another branded campaign, #MenAtWork, celebrating the men who are breaking gender stereotypes and sharing the load of responsibilities at home
Bringing relevant social stories to life, Lightstream, the branded content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment, has conceptualized and launched a new branded medical drama series, EMERGENCY. Produced in association with the Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), the 8-part series is available on Put Chutney, one of India’s largest Tamil focussed content channels owned by Lightstream, and chronicles the lives of three young doctors as they battle professional, societal, and personal challenges.
The company is at the helm of another branded campaign, #MenAtWork, created by BLUSH, a leading women digital content brand owned by Lightstream. Backed by India Gate Foods, the campaign aims to honour and celebrate the men who are breaking gender stereotypes and sharing the load of responsibilities at home.
These campaigns have been rolled out at a time when brands are focussing on messages of social awareness and highlighting social issues that are prevalent in India.
Directed by Chidambaram Manivannan and written by Rajmohan, EMERGENCY is a drama web series on the medical staff of Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) and focuses on the world of hospitals and healthcare services from the eyes of three young talented doctors. Highlighting the most important health-related issues that exist across India, the narrative takes an empathetic view of their lives and profession and how, even under dire straits, they maintain their Hippocratic Oath.
Dr. Gurushankar, Chairman - Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), says, “The web series brings out the struggles and challenges faced by doctors who have emerged as the unsung heroes in our battle against COVID and have always been at the forefront of managing calamities. The series showcases the life stories of doctors and what all they go through on a daily basis, and urges people to recognise their contribution as the biggest building blocks of the health of our society.”
Speaking on this occasion, Anuraag Srivastava, COO, Rainshine Entertainment, & CEO, Lightstream, says, "We at Lightstream are always focused on creating high impact, purpose-driven content marketing campaigns. Given the current situation, our association with Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre aims to highlight the plight of our doctors that are fighting so valiantly to safeguard us. Spread over 8 episodes, EMERGENCY paints a vivid picture of the lives of these unsung heroes. #MenAtWork, our other recent branded content campaign, honours men who are breaking patriarchal gender stereotypes and are stepping up to balance the scales and restore parity at home. m/six Content+ and our digital brand BLUSH found a natural fit with our brand partners India Gate Foods, whose core values include caring for each-other, family bonding, and rising to the situation, to take #MenAtWork to the Indian consumers. In the coming months, we plan to up the ante and continue creating more meaningful branded content that is in sync with the brand ethos of our partners.”
The first two episodes of the series are out and are available on Lightstream’s YouTube channel Put Chutney. New episodes will be out every Tuesday and Friday. The first two episodes of the show trended at Number 1 on YouTube within 24 hours of releasing.
Closer home, this current lockdown has been a major mirror in highlighting daily gender biases, especially with respect to societal expectations from women to shoulder both domestic and professional responsibilities equally. Against this backdrop, for the very first time, BLUSH, in partnership with m/six Content+, decided to collaborate with India Gate Foods to release a heart-warming campaign, #MenAtWork, which showcases how men are rising up to balance the scales and restore parity at home. Conceptualized and created by Lightstream, and curated entirely from home videos, the campaign honours and celebrates men who are consciously breaking stereotypes and acting as catalysts in blending gender roles, and urges men to continue to do the same even after lockdown. The campaign also urged viewers to share their #MenAtWork stories which would be reposted on the network social media assets in order to spread the reach of the message. The video was viewed by over 2.7 M people and has delivered a reach of over 6 M.
