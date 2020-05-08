Lightstream releases an all-new branded medical drama series, EMERGENCY

The first two episodes of the series are out and are available on Lightstream’s YouTube channel Put Chutney. New episodes will be out every Tuesday and Friday. The first two episodes of the show trended at Number 1 on YouTube within 24 hours of releasing.

Closer home, this current lockdown has been a major mirror in highlighting daily gender biases, especially with respect to societal expectations from women to shoulder both domestic and professional responsibilities equally. Against this backdrop, for the very first time, BLUSH, in partnership with m/six Content+, decided to collaborate with India Gate Foods to release a heart-warming campaign, #MenAtWork, which showcases how men are rising up to balance the scales and restore parity at home. Conceptualized and created by Lightstream, and curated entirely from home videos, the campaign honours and celebrates men who are consciously breaking stereotypes and acting as catalysts in blending gender roles, and urges men to continue to do the same even after lockdown. The campaign also urged viewers to share their #MenAtWork stories which would be reposted on the network social media assets in order to spread the reach of the message. The video was viewed by over 2.7 M people and has delivered a reach of over 6 M.