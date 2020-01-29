Likee collaborates with I Am Desi World to promote new music video

As part of this collaboration, Likeers will get an opportunity to make creative dance videos with music integration of the new high-energy song by I Am Desi World. Also, the band will create its official account on Likee to engage with the young music enthusiasts. I Am Desi World is a regional band highly popular in Delhi-NCR and is formed by five music enthusiasts namely Gurmeet Bhadana, Lokesh Gurjar, Totaram Sondhiya, Desi King (Himanshu Kumar) and Baba Bhairupia (Ravi Sharma). They are primarily known for their risky creative pursuits in the music world and powerful performances. Through their collaboration with Likee, I Am Desi World aims to further expand its reach among the youths of India who love to experiment with new things.