Likee collaborates with ShemarooMe

The show, ‘Likee Stars with Priya Raina’, centers around the theme of women power and will have prominent Likee influencers including Tanya Sharma, Kreetika Sharma, Riya Subodh, Sana Khan, Anmol Rodriguez, and Megha Prasad in attendance as guests. What sets this chat show apart is that each episode has a different feel to it. Moreover, there are interesting segments such as chit chat, Makeup or Break Up and Dare in One Minute in each episode.