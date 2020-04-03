Likee collaborates with VYRL Originals

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has collaborated with VYRL Originals to promote their recently launched song - #LaalChunariya by the latest sensation in the industry, Singer, Songwriter – Akull. The song is a beautiful infusion of traditional and Punjabi dance beats with an upbeat composition.
As part of the collaboration, Likee influencers will be releasing creative dance videos on the song with the hashtag #LaalChunariya. Other users are also invited to engage with the influencers and create their own entertaining videos on the newly launched song.
#LaalChunariya’s music video on YouTube has already crossed more than 20 million views since its release on 17th March’20. The song revolves around a sweet love story of two lovers, portrayed by Akull and Chetna Pande. Akull has already won the hearts of millions with his unique voice in the previous hits – ‘Laal Bindi’ and ‘I Love You’ released by VYRL Originals.
Available in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi; Likee app provides the most extensive and innovative tools to users to create dynamic and engaging videos. Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day.
(We got this information in a press release.)