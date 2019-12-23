Likee collaborates with VYRL Originals to promote #Intezaar

The Intezaar song is composed and written by Mithoon and features Bollywood favourites Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The video stars India’s beloved television stars Sanaya Irani and Gurmeet Chaudhary who bring alive the ballad in the larger than life music video. With Mohit Suri creative vision and inputs, this video has been instrumental in creating a one-of-its-kind non film musical experience. Intezaar brings alive two contrasting sets of emotions; one where a person is living in hope that his love may return and the other where one has gracefully accepted the end and moved on.