Likee collaborates with VYRL Originals to promote #Intezaar

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology collaborated with VYRL Originals, Universal Music India’s platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. This collaboration is to promote the most-awaited music video of the year #Intezaar.
The Intezaar song is composed and written by Mithoon and features Bollywood favourites Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The video stars India’s beloved television stars Sanaya Irani and Gurmeet Chaudhary who bring alive the ballad in the larger than life music video. With Mohit Suri creative vision and inputs, this video has been instrumental in creating a one-of-its-kind non film musical experience. Intezaar brings alive two contrasting sets of emotions; one where a person is living in hope that his love may return and the other where one has gracefully accepted the end and moved on.
Likee launched the #Intezaar campaign on their platform and invited Likeers to create heartfelt videos. Likee also rolled out bespoke photo-video effects for this campaign to ignite the creativity among Likeers. As part of the association, VYRL Originals will also collaborate with top Likee influencers to create entertaining videos. The #Intezaar campaign has already crossed 72 million views on Likee, with users creating engaging videos incorporating the song and visual effects in the background.
Speaking about the collaboration, Shantanu S Gangane, vice president, Universal Music India & South Asia, shares, "We are glad to associate with Likee to promote our new song Intezaar. They have been extremely supportive in popularizing the track on Likee and the initial results are very encouraging. With this continued streak, I am sure the track will gain further popularity in the increasing user base of the platform."
This collaboration further substantiates Likee's commitment to providing valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennials in the most effective way.
(We got this information in a press release.)