Likee Crowned As the Top Breakout App for 2019

Likee has seen massive growth in India and has emerged as a significant platform for youth to express themselves, showcase their talent and connect with like-minded users. 2019 saw Likee collaborating with prominent Indian production houses such as Fox Star Hindi, Salman Khan Films and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions to promote Chhichhore, Panipat, Housefull4, Danbagg3, etc. Likee also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day.