Likee Crowned As the Top Breakout App for 2019

Likee, Noizz and Helo arose as the top three apps among the breakout category in the recent App Annie’s year-end report on app trends for 2019. Along with emerging as no 1 in the breakout category that measures the largest absolute growth in downloads or consumer spending between 2018 and 2019, Likee is also the 7th most downloaded app in 2019. Facebook messenger was the most downloaded non game app for 2019.
Likee’s ascent to the top is testimony to the global popularity of short video creation platforms, specially in India. The app recently celebrated completion of its 2 years in India. The app also rebranded themselves from LIKE to Likee to transform and add more value to its offerings for users and content creators. Likee is one of the popular apps from Singapore based BIGO Technology, others being Bigo Live and Hago.
Likee has seen massive growth in India and has emerged as a significant platform for youth to express themselves, showcase their talent and connect with like-minded users. 2019 saw Likee collaborating with prominent Indian production houses such as Fox Star Hindi, Salman Khan Films and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions to promote Chhichhore, Panipat, Housefull4, Danbagg3, etc. Likee also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day.
Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way. Also, Likee’s advancement in India can be contributed to its strong line up of innovative campaigns and initiatives confirming social ethos and engagement. Recent initiatives such as #Likeedreams are getting popular among youth for the sustainable change it is bringing to the life of Likee creators.
Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.
(We got this information in a press release.)