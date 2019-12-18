Likee & T-Series join hands to promote chartbuster song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi

As part of the collaboration, Likeers are invited to make creative dance videos and share the same with #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi, tagging artists Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar. In return, the artists will announce and share the videos which they liked the most. T-Series has also collaborated with top Likee influencers for an exclusive shoot with the artists. So far, #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has received more than 27.5 million views on Likee with a fan base of 36,300 & counting. About 20 top influencers on Likee have also shared their high-energy videos on the platform. On YouTube, the music video of #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has already crossed 125 million views.