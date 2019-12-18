Likee & T-Series join hands to promote chartbuster song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with T-Series to promote the newly launched recreated song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi. The foot-tapping chartbuster by Tanishk Bagchi features actor Divya Khosla Kumar in a pivotal role and is sung by Neha Kakkar.To highlight the freshness of the song, Likee has rolled out an exclusive photo-video effect for its users to create dynamic videos.
As part of the collaboration, Likeers are invited to make creative dance videos and share the same with #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi, tagging artists Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar. In return, the artists will announce and share the videos which they liked the most. T-Series has also collaborated with top Likee influencers for an exclusive shoot with the artists. So far, #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has received more than 27.5 million views on Likee with a fan base of 36,300 & counting. About 20 top influencers on Likee have also shared their high-energy videos on the platform. On YouTube, the music video of #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has already crossed 125 million views.
Neeraj Kalyan, president- digital & legal, T-Series said, "We are excited to collaborate with Likee to promote #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi, and we have received an overwhelming response from the youth of India on the platform. The song already has a deep connection with young audience and viewers."
