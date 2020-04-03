LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles to fight COVID-19

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, is offering free job postings, promoting urgent jobs, and hiring resources to companies from industries in critical need such as healthcare, supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief nonprofits to help them find talent quickly.
Starting today, LinkedIn will be offering:
Free job posts for frontline roles: LinkedIn is offering companies and organisations in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits the ability to post jobs for free on the platform from 1 April to 30 June to find and hire people needed to fill these mission critical roles.
Connecting medical professionals to urgent healthcare roles: LinkedIn is helping job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on our Jobs page. For instance, frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of ‘urgent’ jobs, which will be surfaced to LinkedIn members with relevant skills. LinkedIn members that have relevant skills that fit these open roles will receive automatic real-time alerts and emails that inform them so that they can apply immediately.
Supporting healthcare staffing customers with free insights: LinkedIn has also heard from its healthcare staffing customers that they need help hiring for critical healthcare roles. To help support their surge hiring needs, LinkedIn is offering access to LinkedIn Talent Insights for three months to give our customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.
Scaling our Recruiting for Good program: LinkedIn has expanded its Recruiting For Good program to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the front lines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions.
Ruchee Anand, director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said: “Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles. That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now. And we are committed to continuing to identify new ways in which we can support the fight against this global pandemic.”
