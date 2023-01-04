Lionsgate and PVR Pictures come together to bring the biggest-ever theatrical slate for 2023 in India

Speaking at the association, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Rohit and his team. At a time when our industry has faced possibly its biggest crisis, we are excited to be partnering with one of the greatest film corporations of the world! The creative excellence, diversity, and quality of films that Lionsgate has presented to the global entertainment industry is invaluable. As India’s leading theatrical distribution company, we are committed to keep elevating the gold standards of cinema experience for movie enthusiasts. We are certain that Lionsgate’s 2023 film slate will be an absolute treat for the Indian audiences to watch.”