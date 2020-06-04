Lionsgate India acquires exclusive streaming rights for Hollywood Blockbusters from PVR Pictures

Hollywood content leader Lionsgate has acquired streaming rights of multiple blockbuster movies from PVR Pictures for Lionsgate Play. Lionsgate Play is one of the leading Hollywood content curator platforms in the country with various critically and commercially acclaimed films in its data base. The deal includes several titles that are Premiers and some marquee library titles with huge box office behind them. Lionsgate Play is constantly adding to its already robust movie catalogue to bring the best of Hollywood to the Indian consumers. The Lionsgate Play portfolio already includes hit Hollywood films across genres such as action-thriller to comedy and drama and has seen very promising response from Indian consumers.