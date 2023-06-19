Lionsgate Play got G.A.M.E! with John Wick: Chapter 4

Who’s got G.A.M.E you ask? It’s Lionsgate Play. The ‘Greatest Action Movie Ever’, John Wick: Chapter 4, is all set for its digital premiere in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play. After its stupendous theatrical success globally, with an entry into the ‘billion-dollar box office collection’ club, the latest John Wick installment will be available on the Lionsgate Play in India on 23rd June. To celebrate this Lionsgate Play launched a Wick-ed G.A.M.E (campaign) to reach out to fans and commemorate what can only be one of the coolest films of the year. An action extravaganza, full of guns, violence and obviously the charismatic Keanu Reeves, this blockbuster film will promise to help you re-enter the world of the Boogeyman for the final ‘G.A.M.E’.
Talking about the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 and Lionsgate Play’s G.A.M.E, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate said, “We are happy to announce that Lionsgate Play has got G.A.M.E - that’s right, the ‘Greatest Action Movie Ever’, John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to digitally premiere in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play. We know fans have been waiting to relive the magic that Keanu Reeves brought to life on the silver screen. While the franchise was already at a position of international dominance, the new chapter surpassed all our expectations at the Indian box-office to become the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2023 in Indian theaters as of date and we can’t wait for audiences to enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes on Lionsgate Play.”
(We got this information in a press release).