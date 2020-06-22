Lionsgate Play launches #RadDad campaign on International Father’s Day

The campaign focuses on how fathers are our personal superheroes who change roles depending on who we need them to be. They can go from a stern taskmaster like in Remember Me to a loyal friend in American Pie and Wonder to a trustful aide in Juno all within few seconds. The exclusive line up of movies includes A Better Life, Nim’s Island, Furry Vengeance, Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls and Blind Spotting which cinephiles can enjoy with their dads on Father’s Day weekend. All of these movies are available on Lionsgate Play's partner apps - Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV and Airtel Xstream.