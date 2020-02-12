Lionsgate Play launches Valentine’s Day campaign, #DateAMovie

This Valentine’s month everyone will have a larger than life date who will woo them with cinematic magic. Riding on Valentine’s fever, Lionsgate Play has launched a quirky tongue-in-cheek campaign #DateAMovie to take a humorous dip on the season of love. Conceptualised by creative agency, Havas media, #DateAMovie is a quirky campaign that will witness fun innuendos, “Turning on a movie is easy”, “You can always switch movies in between” etc across varied media platforms in Mumbai and Delhi.
The holistic campaign will encompass engagement across digital, outdoor and radio. The activation will entail outdoor hoardings, human standees at key locations and influencer and media outreach. The highlight of the campaign is the interesting consumer contest that encourages people to #DateAMovie and share their reasons for the same. The contest will be amplified across social pages (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) of Lionsgate Play India. Best entries will be gratified with exciting prizes. Through this campaign, Lionsgate encourages viewers to date a movie, fall in love with the characters, obsess over its tiniest details, get attracted to its unpredictable plot and remain infatuated with its storyline.
Commenting on the launch, Rohit Jain, managing director Lionsgate South Asia said, “Our latest campaign, #DateAMovie, uses bold headlines to ignite conversations and showcases Lionsgate Play as the best partner one can have on Valentine’s Day. It is one of the most compelling campaign after our #WhereElse campaign and we are anticipating positive response from our audience.”
Further he added, “Lionsgate Play has the most sought-after collection of films across genres. The Valentine’s Day line-up includes some of the best romantic movies like La La Land, Letters to Juliet etc. along with a marvellous collection of action, comedy, and thriller flicks that the audience can binge watch this season. With this campaign, we have a perfect set up for the most loved day in the calendar.”
Adding to the launch of the campaign Bobby Pawar, chairman & chief creative officer at Havas Group said “Most valentine’s day campaigns talk about romantic love. For Lionsgate Play, we decided to explore our love for the movies in a manner that would resonate with today’s youth.”
Cinephiles can watch critically and commercially acclaimed films like La La Land, Juno, How to be a Latin lover and many more exclusively available on partner platforms of Lionsgate Play – Airtel Xstream, Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV.
(We got this information in a press release.)