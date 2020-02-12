Lionsgate Play launches Valentine’s Day campaign, #DateAMovie

The holistic campaign will encompass engagement across digital, outdoor and radio. The activation will entail outdoor hoardings, human standees at key locations and influencer and media outreach. The highlight of the campaign is the interesting consumer contest that encourages people to #DateAMovie and share their reasons for the same. The contest will be amplified across social pages (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) of Lionsgate Play India. Best entries will be gratified with exciting prizes. Through this campaign, Lionsgate encourages viewers to date a movie, fall in love with the characters, obsess over its tiniest details, get attracted to its unpredictable plot and remain infatuated with its storyline.