Lionsgate Play partners with Smart to expand its presence in the Philippines

Since it entered the Philippines market in June 2022, Lionsgate Play has been making waves with its entertainment offerings that lean toward the provocative, thrilling, and edgy. The official streaming platform of the Hollywood studio Lionsgate, it offers blockbuster franchises (including John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, Step- Up, and Saw); award-winning Lionsgate feature films (such as La La Land and Wonder); original series that cut across multiple genres (like Power, Gaslit, Party Down, The Serpent Queen, Ramy, Minx, and more).