Lionsgate Play Premiers 47 Meters Down:Uncaged

Shot against the beautiful landscape of South America, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, starring Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju and Sistine Stallone is about the diving adventure of four teenage girls exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly great White Sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hell. The film received rave reviews for it’s cinematography and critically shot underwater scenes. Viewers will start longing for a holiday while watching this film.