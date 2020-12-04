Listening to your favourite music now gets even easier!

Speaking about the integration, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “AI enabled devices have seen rapid adoption over the last two years. An increase in the number of people working from home over the last 6 months has only propelled their popularity further. We expect music consumption through such devices to grow by almost 2.5x in the next 12 months. We have been actively working towards building a robust presence in the AI device ecosystem and are glad to collaborate with Google. We are certain that their users will appreciate the vast choice of music that they can now easily access through Hungama Music.”