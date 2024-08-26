Live Times grand launch event marks a new era in journalism; emphasises on commitment to truth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The grand launch ceremony of Live Times, India’s first global multicast news hub, was a resounding success, marked by the presence of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and a host of other distinguished guests. Held on August 23, 2024, this event celebrated the inauguration of a new chapter in journalism, with Live Times set to provide factual, unfiltered, and unbiased news to a digitally connected global audience.
In his keynote address, Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, emphasizing its responsibility to reflect the sentiments and needs of the common people. He also highlighted that India is moving rapidly towards development, and in such times, news with facts reaches the world with clarity and strength. Live Times is uniquely positioned to fulfill this need by providing news that is both truthful and impartial. He congratulated the Live Times team for launching India’s first global multicast news hub, which not only meets today's demand but also upholds the highest standards of journalistic integrity.
The event was further graced by the presence of Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, along with other prominent Industry leaders. Their participation highlighted the event's significance and the broad support for Live Times' mission to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity.
Dilip Singh, founder, CEO, and editor-in-chief of Live Times, expressed his gratitude and shared his vision for the channel, stating, "In a world where misinformation often overshadows truth, Live Times stands firm as a beacon of reliable journalism. The overwhelming support we've received at this launch reinforces our belief that there is a strong demand for unbiased and factual news. Our commitment is to deliver news that matters—news that is factual, unbiased, and serves the public interest.”
Live Times aims to redefine the news landscape with its multiscreen-multi-stream capabilities, allowing for a highly personalized and engaging viewer experience. The channel’s commitment to providing unadulterated news is further strengthened by partnerships with top-tier technology providers such as Grass Valley, Ross, Panasonic, Live U, Octopus, NewTek, Sony, Sennheiser, Harmonic, Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Planetcast, Juniper, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and RiverSilica. Content partnerships with PTI and Reuters, along with service collaborations with Tata Communications, Airtel, BSNL, and Jio, ensure a robust and reliable distribution network, which includes Tata Play, Digital TV, and GTPL. The presence of the Voice of Specially Abled People as a special partner reflects Live Times' commitment to inclusivity and giving a voice to all sections of society.
As Live Times steps onto the global stage, it is set to revolutionise the way news is delivered, focusing on authenticity, relevance, and public interest. The launch event has not only marked the beginning of a new channel but has also set a new benchmark in the media industry for truth-based journalism.
