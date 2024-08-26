Live Times grand launch event marks a new era in journalism; emphasises on commitment to truth

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, emphasizing its responsibility to reflect the sentiments and needs of the common people. He also highlighted that India is moving rapidly towards development, and in such times, news with facts reaches the world with clarity and strength. Live Times is uniquely positioned to fulfill this need by providing news that is both truthful and impartial. He congratulated the Live Times team for launching India’s first global multicast news hub, which not only meets today's demand but also upholds the highest standards of journalistic integrity.