Livingfoodz.com rises in the ComScore India report for Lifestyle

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, LF said, “I truly believe that the future of content is video & it is platform agnostic”. Hence with this core objective in mind, we create relevant right-size content for right medium for maximum traction. Most importantly, as per me, platforms synergistically co-exist for varied tastes-spaces of the consumer, hence are to be treated as co-opetition & not competition. One such case in point is our exquisite, expert-driven, actionable content on holistic lifestyle website livingfoodz.com, which not only allows us to reach global audience and speak to a larger set of consumer base who follow us and are dedicated users of our platform but viewers have the opportunity to do relevant catch-up on LF channel.