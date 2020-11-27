Livinguard joins hands with Sourav Ganguly, leading India’s protection during new normal

Livinguard AG, the globally renowned hygiene brand has partnered with legendary cricketer, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly to be its brand ambassador for masks and gloves. As a leader and role model in the world of cricket and beyond, Sourav Ganguly exemplifies the ethos of the Livinguard brand - to prioritize the protection of people and the planet. Livinguard’s revolutionary products have the ability to provide the ultimate protection and are available in three variants, the Street, Pro and Ultra, the masks are reusable for up to 6 months. The limited edition Sourav Ganguly masks treated with the Livinguard technology have been proven to destroy >99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Together, this association aims to create awareness around this unparalleled protection provided by Livinguard treated products and its value towards protecting the environment. India’s beloved “Dada” has always led by example, both on and off the field - by partnering with Livinguard, he has showcased this once again. By choosing the ultimate protection as he navigates this “new normal,” Sourav Ganguly paves the way for others to follow suit. This association with Livinguard AG reinforces “Dada’s” commitment towards the safety and wellbeing of the entire country. Livinguard AG is headquartered in Switzerland, with operations in India, as well as Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, and South Africa.

Banaszak, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Livinguard AG and Mr. Ankit Mital, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales) at Livinguard, Asia. Through this association, Livinguard will also be launching a limited edition autographed Sourav Ganguly Street mask.