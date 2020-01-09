Livspace transforms the pain of home design into humorous insights with digital campaign - #LivspaceYourSpace

Livspace, India's most admired home interiors brand, today launched its maiden brand campaign #LivspaceYourSpace. The all-digital campaign went live in key metros - Delhi NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai - which house large catchments of working professionals looking to make homes for themselves.
Conceived and created by Tilt Brand Solutions, this campaign by Livspace captures its USP of bringing transparency, predictability and delight into the once-in-a-lifetime home interiors process by organizing the fragmented interiors ecosystem through technology. It depicts the behind-the-scenes reality of creating beautiful homes - from crumbling materials to unexpected finishes, disappearing contractors to creeping costs, through slice-of-life moments in the daily life of a young couple. These moments are relatable and capture the broad experience of a young professional making a home in India, and showcase the difference that Livspace - with proprietary technology and a three-sided marketplace of the best professionals in India - can bring to the home experience. The TVC will run on multiple platforms including SonyLiv, VOOT, TVF, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, InShorts, and Hotstar. Livspace will also serve as the associate sponsor on Hotstar for the upcoming India-Australia cricket series.
Kartikeya Bhandari, chief marketing officer, Livspace, said, “With growing exposure, Indians are investing money and effort in expressing their identities through their homes, which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Unfortunately, the absence of standardization and process makes home interiors a gruelling, at best forgettable experience. With the home being a family’s most important environment, Indians deserve better, and that’s what Livspace offers. For our first campaign we wanted to showcase the pain points in a relatable manner, and show consumers that they can bring their desires to life in a delightful manner.”
Commenting about the campaign, Shriram Iyer, chief creative and content officer at Tilt Brand Solution says, "The more we interacted with the Livspace team, the more we were certain that we were going to be part of a journey that was going to fundamentally change India's behaviour when it came to doing up homes. Speaking to home-owners, the one thing that resonated right through is that doing up one's dream home is easier said than done. There are many things that could go wrong and most usually do! Hence we chose to build our entire creative narrative around a young couple discovering the settling-in pains of their newly designed home. We used humour to enlighten audiences about the perils of getting their interiors designed by themselves instead of an expert. And then introduced Livspace as the expert which will deliver their dream home flawlessly and effortlessly - from start to finish!."
A fast-growing online interior design platform, Livspace offers a three-sided marketplace, connecting interior designers, vendors, and homeowners. Through a combination of data science, algorithms, and design, it creates a unique experience for homeowners, and scale the job of interior designers. Currently, Livspace serves nine metro areas in India, with a community of over 20,000 customers and over 3,500 interior designers.
