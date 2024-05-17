LLumar India unveils new CGI video highlighting its heat resistant window films and sunroof tints

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
LLumar India, a provider of advanced Window films and Paint Protection Films, today rolled out a new computer-generated imagery (CGI) video showcasing the heat rejection capabilities of its window films for buildings and sunroof tints for cars.
Thevideo takes viewers on a journey to experience the transformative power of LLumar's films. It contrasts the discomfort of untreated windows with the cool, comfortable environment created by LLumar's heat-resistant technology.
Siddharth Zaveri, marketing director at Gras-i (exclusive partners to LLumar Pan India) said, “We are thrilled to unveil this innovative CGI video that brings to life the remarkable benefits of LLumar window films. By rejecting solar heat, our films can significantly improve indoor and car comfort while reducing energy consumption for air conditioning. This video effectively captures this value proposition in a captivating and informative way.”
The LLumar CGI video is available for viewing on the company's website and social media channels. It is sure to resonate with homeowners, car owners, architects, Interior designers and project management companies alike who are looking for effective solutions to manage heat and create a more comfortable environment.
LLumar Window Films: A Game Changer for Residences, Commercial Spaces, and Cars
LLumar Window Films, trusted by Gras-i as their partner for over 20 years in India, offers a range of benefits that can be a game changer for residences, commercial spaces, and cars:
● Residential Comfort: LLumar films for residences can significantly reduce heat ingress, creating a cooler and more comfortable living environment. This translates to lower energy bills and a more enjoyable space for families.
● Enhanced Commercial Appeal: LLumar window films for commercial buildings can improve occupant comfort and productivity, while also reducing energy costs. This can be a major advantage for businesses looking to attract and retain tenants.
● Cooler Cars: Car sunroofs are a major source of heat entering the vehicle, and LLumar sunroof tints effectively block solar heat, keeping car interiors cooler and more comfortable for drivers and passengers. This not only improves comfort but also helps protect vehicle interiors from sun damage.
Introducing LLumar India & Gras-i :
LLumar is a brand from the US and is one of the manufacturers of high-performance films for the automotive & architectural space. The films range from solar heat control films to security films to car paint protection films and more. Gras-i has been representing the brand exclusively in India since the last 2 decades.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.