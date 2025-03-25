Locobuzz marks 10 years, launches CMOverse.ai for marketing insights

Locobuzz, an AI-driven customer engagement and market intelligence platform, celebrated its tenth anniversary on Friday at Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.

In the presence of over 150 CMOs and senior marketing leaders, the company unveiled CMOVerse.ai, an AI-powered marketing intelligence tool. Locobuzz also launched an exclusive Coffee Table Book depicting its transformation, presence in the industry, and future of digital customer interactions.

Locobuzz aims to scale CMOverse.ai’s adoption among enterprise clients and expand its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S., where demand for real-time customer intelligence is accelerating.

“Our glorious journey of 10 years is not a simple one. We started with the vision of redefining customer engagement, and now, we have established ourselves as one of the trusted partners to some of the biggest brands in the world. The journey is forward now, and with it, we remain committed to smashing new barriers with AI and technology to realize much greater customer experiences,” said Shubhi Agarwal, COO of Locobuzz.

CMOVerse.ai is designed to give marketing professionals a competitive edge by converting social and digital chatter into structured, actionable intelligence. The tool delivers daily insights into brand performance, sentiment shifts, competitor moves, and emerging trends—doing in hours what traditional market research takes weeks to achieve.

