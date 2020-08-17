Logicserve Digital creates the ‘Wave of Freedom’ with Tata Motors Finance

So, on this momentous day, the agency conceptualized and executed a unique branded music video that brought together 50+ artists, from all walks of life and all parts of India. Together, they recreated the song Saare Jahaan Se Acha from within the confines of their homes. All these frames were well-coordinated, with everyone expressing their love for the nation in their own unique style, and ultimately forming the “Wave of Freedom” towards the end. The wave represents our Indian Flag with people donning the colours of the flag. This wave unites us, even in this brief period of social separation and also celebrates everything that makes us Indians.