Logicserve Digital wins 20+ new accounts during lockdown

Speaking on the new account wins, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, said, “We are very excited with the new account wins. As a company, we have been very quick to adapt to the changing situations and have been putting in a lot of effort to design innovative solutions that are in sync with the changing environment. I also feel very proud of our team, who has been dedicatedly working on delivering the promises for all the brands we work with, ensuring that the quality isn’t affected. These are really tough times for everyone, and, I think, we have been tackling all the challenges very well and keeping up with the work with the same enthusiasm and spirit despite all the odds. Also, it’s great to have some brands who will be testing the waters of digital marketing for the first time with us. We appreciate the trust bestowed upon us by them and everyone, and we are certain we will not disappoint them. We are charged up to work on the new brands we have onboarded and look forward to helping them create unique experiences for their consumers.”