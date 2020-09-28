Logicserve Digital wins 20+ new accounts during lockdown

Some of the key accounts won include MakeMyTrip, Hero Insurance Broking, Mrs. Bector’s Food Specialities Ltd. and Oyo Hotels & Homes.
Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, has strengthened their market position by aptly using their expertise and devising tailored strategies to onboard over 20 new accounts during the lockdown period. The new brands onboarded come from across industries like FMCG, Finance, Lifestyle, Real Estate, Entertainment, and so on. The company’s overall focus will be to amplify the digital marketing activities for the brands while augmenting their overall digital presence.
Logicserve Digital’s service mandates for the new brands are across their core capabilities i.e., Media, Creative, Data & Insights, and Technology. The new clients have a healthy mix of some brands that have been active in the digital space, as well as the brands that have been focusing entirely on traditional marketing channels. Some of the notable brands they have onboarded include Hero Insurance Broking, Dr. Rhazes, MakeMyTrip, PhableCare, Oyo Hotels & Homes, Mrs. Bector’s Food Specialities Ltd., Paper Boat Apps (Kidopia), Spectra, Goibibo.
Speaking on the new account wins, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, said, “We are very excited with the new account wins. As a company, we have been very quick to adapt to the changing situations and have been putting in a lot of effort to design innovative solutions that are in sync with the changing environment. I also feel very proud of our team, who has been dedicatedly working on delivering the promises for all the brands we work with, ensuring that the quality isn’t affected. These are really tough times for everyone, and, I think, we have been tackling all the challenges very well and keeping up with the work with the same enthusiasm and spirit despite all the odds. Also, it’s great to have some brands who will be testing the waters of digital marketing for the first time with us. We appreciate the trust bestowed upon us by them and everyone, and we are certain we will not disappoint them. We are charged up to work on the new brands we have onboarded and look forward to helping them create unique experiences for their consumers.”
