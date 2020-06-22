Logicserve Digital creates ‘The Sounds of Lockdown’ film for Tata Motors Finance

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone’s life. Economic flow is affected considerably too. Also, while everyone is trying to tackle the challenges, there is also a sudden halt brought together by this outbreak to a lot of flourishing industries like Automobile. While we are learning to adapt and face the challenging situations, the ongoing situation has taught us the importance of the minutest things and gestures. It has taught us to appreciate the small gestures and acts of kindness or support that we took for granted at some point. Cognizant of these facts and looking for a way to empathise with their consumers who are going through similar situations is what led to the creation of this digital film.