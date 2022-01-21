Logicserve Digital's Phenomenal Transformation With New Growth Records

Prasad Shejale further added, “I think the adoption of online shopping across industries like fashion, beauty, groceries, everyday essentials, etc. has taken a whole new dimension at the beginning of this decade. For many e-commerce brands, our teams provide end-to-end digital support from online category curation to seamless discovery experience to delivering results to the bottom-line with the application of data and insights. When it comes to Media, our focus on full funnel marketing has helped our clients leverage not just key events like IPL but also look at round-the-year sustenance campaigns for enhanced reach, thereby driving the digital sales engine. Creative services are one of our emerging verticals and, in the last year, we have crafted effective communication campaigns for our brands to deliver the right message and build better connect with their consumers. This has also helped us stay on top of the trends and the changing content consumption patterns across industries. Consumers have moved to digital, and brands have followed suit, which has prompted an increased importance on understanding the efficacy of digital efforts. Our Data & Insights and Technology capability helped us build and utilise right tools to enable our clients measure this impact and draw useful insights.”